73-year-old Atlanta man missing, police say

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to call the Atlanta Police Homicide/ Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

ATLANTA — A man has gone missing in Atlanta, police said. Now authorities are asking the public for help in finding him.

Eddie Leon Smith, 73, was last seen Friday at Grady Hospital, Atlanta police said in a press release. Smith walked out of the hospital after receiving treatment for seizures. Police have issued a Mattie's Call in his disappearance, as Smith has been diagnosed with dementia.

Smith is a six-foot-3-inches Black male, weighs 190 pounds, has brown eyes and is bald. He was last seen wearing black jeans, shoes, a grey sweater and a skull hat.