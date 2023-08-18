Missing in Georgia | FBI Atlanta, authorities searching for 14-year-old

The teen has been missing since July 27.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LAFAYETTE, Ga. — Several law enforcement agencies are working to track down a 14-year-old Georgia girl who has been missing for weeks.

FBI Atlanta and police in Lafayette, Georgia are asking for help to find Graycie Millard. Authorities said she has been missing from her home since July 27.

Investigators said though Lafayette is in northwest Georgia near the Tennessee line, they're trying to get photos of Millard released across both states to help with search efforts.

She's described as having black hair and blue eyes, weighs around 115 pounds and stands at 5-feet 6-inches tall.

People who may know of Millard's whereabouts are asked to submit tips to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children here.

Missing in Georgia | 14-year-old Graycie Millard 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3