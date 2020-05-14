Gwinnett County Police searching for missing man with special needs

The department says Tiaun Bonner was last seen walking toward a shopping center.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police say they're for a man with special needs who has gone missing in the Snellville area.

According to the department, Tiaun Bonner, 38, was last seen around 2:30 p.m. this afternoon walking toward the Shoppes at Webb Gin at 1350 Scenic Highway in Snellville.

Bonner was described as a black male standing 5-foot-9 and weighing 200 pounds with black hair. He was last seen wearing a tan fleece vest over a grey tank top with black sweatpants and blue tennis shoes. He is said to have his iPod with blue headphones with him.

Gwinnett Police say patrol officers, a K-9 officer and a police helicopter are all assisting in the search.

The department asks anyone with information to contact them at 770-513-5300.