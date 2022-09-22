Gwinnett missing woman last seen more than 2 weeks ago, police say

Deborah Cope was last seen leaving her home on Hunters Club Lane in Norcross on Wednesday, Sept 7.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police are asking the public for help finding a missing 60-year-old with dementia, who is also dependent on insulin.

Deborah Cope was last seen leaving her home on Hunters Club Lane in Norcross on Wednesday, Sept 7. She walked from the home without her cell phone, purse or wallet, police said.

Cope is approximately 5-feet 2-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown curly hair and dark brown eyes.

Cope was last seen wearing a green shirt and blue jeans with black slide-type shoes, according to Gwinnett Police.