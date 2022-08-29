Gwinnett County Police looking for missing teenager

Authorities need help locating Susana Morales.

Example video title will go here for this video

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen. Susana Morales,16, was last seen by her mother on July 26 in Norcross, GA.

According to an online fundraiser set up by her sister, Jasmine Morales, she had been walking home from a friend's house, but never made it home. Morales has not been heard from or seen since.

"Something happened in the distance between our house and the location of where she was last seen, and that's what we just are waiting on for the police to investigate," Jasmine Morales said.

Detectives stated they have exhausted all leads in her case and are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Although any missing teen is considered to be in danger, police said there is no indication at this time that Morales is in any specific danger or being held against her will.

Morales told 11Alive, at one point detectives were treating her sister's case as a runaway, but her and her family disagree.

"My sister, she will never do that to us. Never. She has never done this. She has never left the house," Morales explained. "She would always answer our call and let us know where she is. If she's coming home, when she's coming home, this never happens."

In statement, a spokesperson from the Gwinnet Police Department told 11Alive "regardless of whether a missing person is considered a runaway or not our detectives still follow up on every case and work every lead."

Susana Morales was last see wearing a yellow tank top and light blue jeans.

Authorities said they are interested in talking to anyone who can provide any information before or after her disappearance.

Morales also encourages anyone with information on her sister's whereabouts to reach out to police with any information they might have.

"She's always happy, she's always smiling. She has a little attitude, but we all love her and we need her to come home. We need something," Morales said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters can also reach out to the Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.