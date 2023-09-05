Missing Gwinnett County woman last seen over two weeks ago, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are asking the public for help finding a missing 20-year-old woman who was last seen over two weeks ago.
Authorities said on Aug. 28, Maury-Ange Martinez's family reported her missing. She was last seen leaving the Gwinnett County Jail on Aug. 21 at 2:20 p.m., the police department said.
Police believe Martinez could be in the Woodstock or Marietta area.
The 20-year-old is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and multiple tattoos including a snake on her chest and wording on both sides of her ribs.
Anyone who sees Martinez is encouraged to call 911, the police department added.