x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Missing In Georgia

Missing Gwinnett County woman last seen over two weeks ago, police say

Authorities said Maury-Ange Martinez was last seen leaving the Gwinnett County Jail on Aug. 21. Police believe she could be in the Woodstock or Marietta area.

More Videos

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are asking the public for help finding a missing 20-year-old woman who was last seen over two weeks ago. 

Authorities said on Aug. 28, Maury-Ange Martinez's family reported her missing. She was last seen leaving the Gwinnett County Jail on Aug. 21 at 2:20 p.m., the police department said. 

Police believe Martinez could be in the Woodstock or Marietta area. 

The 20-year-old is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and multiple tattoos including a snake on her chest and wording on both sides of her ribs. 

Anyone who sees Martinez is encouraged to call 911, the police department added. 

Credit: Gwinnett County Police
Maury-Ange Martinez

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out