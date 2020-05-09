Dondra Kay Batson went missing June 7, according to authorities.

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A Habersham County woman hasn't been seen since early June, and the sheriff's office is asking for the public's help locating her.

According to the Habersham County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Dondra Kay Batson was last seen on June 7 in Demorest. She may have been heaed to Rabun County, the sheriff's office said.

She was described as 5-foot-11, 150 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who has seen her or who has information about where she may be to contact Investigator Cale Garrison at 706-839-0559.