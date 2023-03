Citlaly Valdez has been missing since Nov. 4, 2022. The 18-year-old left her family's home on Highland Terrace.

Example video title will go here for this video

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A young woman has been missing for four months from Hall County, and their sheriff's office is pleading with the public to come forward with any information they might have.

The family of Citlaly Valdez has not heard from her since Nov. 4, 2022, when she left their home on Highland Terrace.