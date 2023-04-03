x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Missing In Georgia

Hall County deputies need help finding missing woman

Deidre Rameriz, 29, was last seen Sunday afternoon near Hewell Road and Timber Ridge Road, according to Hall County deputies.
Credit: Hall County Sheriff's Office

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County Deputies need your help finding a missing woman. 

Deidre Rameriz was last seen Sunday at about 5 p.m. near Hewell Road and Timber Ridge Road in Hall County, according to a Facebook post from the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

The 29-year-old is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Rameriz has black shoulder length hair and brown eyes, the post said.

Credit: Hall Couny Sheriff's Office

Deputies said she was last seen wearing a white tie-dye sleeveless shirt, jeans and orange converse shoes. She also has "minimal communication skills," according to the post. 

If you have any information about Rameriz's whereabouts, call 911 or the HCSO at 770-536-8812. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Kennesaw Police need help finding missing 91-year-old

Before You Leave, Check This Out