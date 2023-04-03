Hall County deputies need help finding missing woman

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County Deputies need your help finding a missing woman.
Deidre Rameriz was last seen Sunday at about 5 p.m. near Hewell Road and Timber Ridge Road in Hall County, according to a Facebook post from the Hall County Sheriff's Office.
The 29-year-old is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Rameriz has black shoulder length hair and brown eyes, the post said.
Deputies said she was last seen wearing a white tie-dye sleeveless shirt, jeans and orange converse shoes. She also has "minimal communication skills," according to the post.
If you have any information about Rameriz's whereabouts, call 911 or the HCSO at 770-536-8812.