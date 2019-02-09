HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing 12-year-old.

The sheriff's office says 12 year-old Marissa Wiley was last seen Saturday evening at around 9:00 p.m. That's when she reportedly left a family member's home in the 1900 block of Driskell Drive in Gainesville.

Authorities say Wiley is is 5'3" tall, weighs 185 lbs, and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black leggings, and sandals.

She has no known medical issues, and foul play is not suspected at this time.

Anyone with any information on where she may be is asked to contact Investigator Richard Sinyard at (770) 297-4697, or Hall County dispatch at (770) 536-8812.

Hall County Sheriff's Office The Hall County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistan... ce in locating a missing juvenile. 12 year-old Marissa Wiley was last seen Saturday evening at approximately 9:00 PM, when she left a family member's home in the 1900 block of Driskell Drive in Gainesville.

RELATED

Jones County remains identified as missing man

Buford native missing for more than 6 weeks from middle Georgia

10-year-old girl with autism reunited with her mom after being missing overnight