HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.

33-year-old Brian Dwayne Ferguson was last seen by family on Feb 1. Authorities said he mentioned that he wanted to "clear his head."

His truck was found in the area Barkers Bend Drive and Yellow Creek Road, according to authorities. However, there was no sign of Ferguson.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or Investigators Ayers at 770-533-7187.

Brian Ferguson

Hall County Sheriff's Office

