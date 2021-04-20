Man with cerebral palsy reported missing in Hall County, sheriff says

Kyle Augello is 5-foot-6 and weighs 190-pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff's Office said they need help finding a missing man with cerebral palsy and possibly other medical conditions who disappeared on Monday.

Kyle Alan Augello, 31, last spoke with a family member by phone at approximately 11 a.m. Monday, while he was along the 3600 block of Schofield Road in Hall County, according to the sheriff's office.

They said he does not drive and investigators believe someone picked Augello up at home because there were no signs of forced entry.

Augello is 5-foot-6 and weighs 190-pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.