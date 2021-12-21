Hall County juvenile reported missing, Gainesville police say

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 16-year-old Vanessa Ashley is being asked to call Detective Escalante directly at 678-780-8019.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County teenager has gone missing. Now police are asking for anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward.

Vanessa Ashley was last seen in the Longwood Park area on Dec. 17 around 8 p.m., Gainesville police reported on social media. The 16-year-old juvenile was reported missing after not coming home from Gainesville High School.