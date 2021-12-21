Hall County juvenile reported missing, Gainesville police say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County teenager has gone missing. Now police are asking for anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward.
Vanessa Ashley was last seen in the Longwood Park area on Dec. 17 around 8 p.m., Gainesville police reported on social media. The 16-year-old juvenile was reported missing after not coming home from Gainesville High School.
Ashley is 5-foot-3 and weighs 115 pounds. She has blue eyes and dark red dyed hair at shoulder length. Ashley was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black and white plaid pants, a black t-shirt, black high top Vans sneakers and a black backpack.
Anyone with information on Ashley's whereabouts is being asked to call Detective Escalante directly at 678-780-8019.