Haralson County deputies begin search for possible remains in 1988 missing persons case

Deputies are currently searching a property in Tallapoosa hoping to bring closure to Bobby Daniel's family. Officials said he disappeared in the early fall of 1988.

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A new tip in a 1988 missing persons case has sparked a search for possible remains in Haralson County early Friday, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies are currently at a property on Daniel Road in Tallapoosa hoping to bring closure to a Georgia family and find the possible remains of a man that disappeared in the early fall of 1988.

“This is an over 34-year-old missing person case, that is 34 years of his family not knowing where he was or what happened to him,” said Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams.

Bobby Gerald "Skin" Daniel was reported missing in the area where he was last seen leaving his construction job with a family member, deputies stated.

The captain on the case received undisclosed information on the possible location of Daniel's body, the office said. That's when a small team of investigators tried to get background information on the case, but could not find the original case file from 1988.

A judge approved a search warrant for the property on Daniel Road Friday prompting the search steer headed by several other agencies including the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Search for body in Haralson County cold case | Photos 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

The agencies are using a ground penetrating radar, a cadaver dog and other resources to find the remains of Daniel. The forensic team from Piedmont University is currently assessing the site where a cadaver dog alerted teams. Officials said the students completed forensic coursework and have experience in the field.

“We may not be able to give them all the answers they want, but our goal is to be able to give Mr. Bobby Daniel back to his family for a proper burial,” Williams added.