HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — Local authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a woman they say is "missing and endangered."

According to the Haralson County Sheriff's Office, 31-year-old Jessica Victoria Earl was last seen June 8 in Tallapoosa, Georgia with Jefferey Seth Odom.

Authorities did not indicate how the pair know each other. They also did not give the circumstances surrounding Earl's disappearance.

Jessica Earl is 5'5" tall and weighs 120 lbs.

If anyone has seen Jessica Earl or has information on where she may be, they're asked to contact the Haralson County Sheriff's Office at 770-646-2011 or dial 911.

PHOTOS | Jessica Victorial Earl

Photos: Jessica Victorial Earl

© 2018 WXIA