PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Haralson County officials are asking for the public's help in locating a missing elderly woman.

According to a Haralson County E911 Communications Center Facebook post, 77-year-old Shirley Joyce Gehman was last heard from between 8:00-8:30 p.m. on Monday on Old Temple Road in the city of Bremen.

Gehman is described as 5’4, 180 pounds with green eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue flower nightgown, white shorts and carrying a yellow grocery bag.

If you have any information on her whereabouts please call 911 or contact Haralson County E911 at (770) 646-0077.

