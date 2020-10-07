Search for 67-year-old Dacula man who left without his wallet or phone

Harvey Sullivan was last seen on Wednesday.

DACULA, Ga. — Police are searching for a 67-year-old Dacula man who left his homew ithout his wallet or cell phone and hasn't been seen in two days.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, Harvey Sullivan was last seen at his home on Fairmont Park Drive at 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

When his girlfriend woke up, she found he was gone and the garage door was not fully closed. Sullivan's wallet and cell phone were not taken with him.

Sullivan was last wearing a blue t-shirt and may have a baseball hat and red backpack. He was described as 6 feet tall, weighing 185 pounds, with blue eyes and thinning blonde hair.

Anyone who sees him or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300 or call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.