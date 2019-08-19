HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Habersham County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.

A family member told authorities that Virginia Stephens Webb was last seen Sunday around 7:30 a.m. Authorities said they believe Webb went to church that morning at the Torch.

Webb drives a 2015-2016 tan Toyota Prius and has friends in the Atlanta area. Webb is from Tennessee.

Webb is described as 5'4", 165 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Webb's whereabouts is asked to call Sgt. Richard Stein with the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 839-0500 ext. 0. Direct Lines: Sgt. Richard Stein (706) 839-0556 you can also leave an anonymous tip by visiting our website at http://habershamsheriff.com/