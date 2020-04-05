Have you seen him? He was reported missing in Fayette County

Authorities said Isaiah Chastain "ran away from his legal custodian" on May 2 and hasn't been seen since.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities need help finding a juvenile who they said left two days ago.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office posted a flier on its Facebook page about Isaiah Chastain, hoping someone could help them locate him.

He weighs about 125 bounds and is about 5 feet 7 inches tall. They are asking anyone who see Chastain to call the Fayette County Sheriff's Office at 770-461-6353.