Have you seen him? Teen in Dacula resigns after fast-food shift, doesn't return home

DACULA, Ga. — The parents of a Dacula teenager said their son never returned home after working a shift at a Wendy's.

Gwinnett Police responded to the home of 18-year-old Marley Montaque on Friday. His parents said it was not like him to go missing.

His father said he saw Montaque load four trash bags full of clothes and shoes into his vehicle before work.

A manager at the Wendy's said Montaque clocked out just after 10 p.m. and resigned, the same time his mother called and said her son told her he would be home soon.

Montaque is described to have short twisted hair approximately 5-inches long with the sides faded, a short mustache, a piercing in his left ear and a scar between his eyebrows. He is 6-foot and around 135 pounds.

He was last seen wearing his Wendy's uniform, red shirt and black pants. He drives a black 2007 Honda Pilot.

Anyone with information about Marley Montaque is asked to call Gwinnett County Police or 911.