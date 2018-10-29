It's been a year since anyone saw or heard from Lamount Brown. He went missing from Lawrenceville on Oct. 29, 2017.

Now, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) is renewing the call to help find the 15-year-old boy. Investigators believe he may still be in the Lawrenceville area - or could have traveled to Atlanta.

Brown is described as about 5 feet 4 inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair. Anyone with information about Brown's location is asked to call the NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 or the Lawrenceville Police Department at 1-770-963-2443.

