WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Woodstock Police is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing Woodstock teen.

Christopher Cabarroguis, 15, was last seen Friday night in the Woodstock area.

Police believe he may be missing or a runaway.

Authorities described Cabarroguis as 5'9 inches tall, 160 pounds with brown eyes. He attends Woodstock High School.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 911.

