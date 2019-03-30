WALESKA, Ga. — A local sheriff's office is asking people across Georgia to be on the lookout for a man who disappeared weeks ago on his way to South Carolina.

Authorities in Cherokee County said that 61-year-old Robert Bartram was last seen leaving Lake Arrowhead in Waleska on March 9.

He told family he was taking a trip to South Carolina but that's the last time they said they ever heard from him.

Now, with help from social media and their own followers, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has put out a call to action to the public in hopes that they can bring Bartram home safe.

When he went missing, Bartram was driving a tan 1998 Toyota Camry with a Georgia tag that read PQM 7968. Anyone with information on this missing man are asked to call 911 or 770-928-0239.