CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County have issued a statewide Mattie's Call for a missing man in need of his medication.

Authorities say 30-year-old Xavier Jones was last seen around 7 p.m. on Thursday leaving his home in the 200 block of Johnson Road. Clayton County Police said he was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and has been off his medication since Wednesday.

A Mattie's Call is specifically reserved for the elderly or those with disabilities that may put them in increased danger.

Jones is described as a black male who is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans and gray sneakers when he left home.

Anyone who believes they know where he may be is asked to call Clayton County Police or 911 immediately.

