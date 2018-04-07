CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. – A family is frantic and asking for help after their loved one, who suffers from many medical complications that require medicine, was reported missing and

Kevin Watts was last seen at a Mobile gas station less than a mile from his sister’s house on Friday, June 29 in Clayton County. Giovannah Sample said her brother often went to the convenience store and barber shop there.

Sample said Friday evening was the last time she saw her brother and, right now, is trying hard to remain positive.

She said her 57-year-old brother has already been through so much – he survived being the victim of a violent robbery in 2015. Now, after years of working to get his life back on track, they are praying for another miracle.

“My brother was shot had 17 surgeries, lost a leg, emergency brain surgery and I love him and he’s been through a whole lot,” Sample said.

The same year Sample said he moved to the Atlanta area where he was robbed for $700 and left fighting for his life. Watts was shot, had emergency brain surgery, and as a diabetic needs insulin to survive.

“He has to have his medication, and I know he doesn’t have it. That’s why I’m so worried,” Sample said. “We communicate, we love each other. We communicate every day.”

Sample filed a police report on Tuesday with Clayton County police in hopes of help finding her brother. She said he was last in his white 2003 Ford F150 with the Georgia tag number WWW650.

Watts is described as a 6-foot black male with an amputated left leg. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and short.

