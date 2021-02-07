Henry County search for 4 missing kids last seen being picked up at skating rink

They were picked up at the rink by a black Toyota Corolla just before 9 p.m. on Thursday.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Henry County are searching for four missing kids who were last seen being picked up at a skating rink on Thursday night.

According to the Henry County Police Department, the four children were picked up at the Starlite Skating Rink at 3710 North Henry Blvd. in Stockbridge just before 9 p.m. The car that picked them up is believed to be a black Toyota Corolla with pink signage in the window, which police believe could have possibly been a Lyft logo.

The department has released photos of the car and the four missing kids.

In the top left of the that photo is Skyy Paris Draper, described as a 6-year-old standing 3-foot-10 weighing 55 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and with a purple bookbag.

In the top right is 9-year-old Giovanni Lamont Draper, standing 4 feet tall, weighing 80 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt with red letters, blue jean shorts and purple sneakers.

In the bottom left is 13-year-old Symiah Taylor, standing 5-foot-7, weighing 132 pounds with brown eyes and black hair with braids. She was wearing a yellow hoody with black lettering, under that a white t-shirt wit red letters, ripped blue jeans, white sneakers and a white and red headwrap.

In the bottom right is 8-year-old Kamari Lamont Draper, standing 3-foot-10, weighing 65 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing a green shirt, dark shorts and black sneakers.

The car they were picked up in is seen below: