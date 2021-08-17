Henry County sisters last seen at school over a week ago, police say

Police said they could be in the College Park area.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County Police said to be on the lookout for two teens who were dropped off at school and didn't return home last week.

Sisters Nataliea Cobbs, 16, and Mia Parks, 17, were dropped off at Luella High School on Monday, Aug. 9, and didn't come home from school. Police said they could be in the College Park area.

Nataliea was last seen wearing a short-sleeved pink and blue shirt and ripped blue jeans. Mia was last seen wearing a burgundy-colored hoodie and ripped blue jeans, according to police.