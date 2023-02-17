Hispanic Alliance Georgia calling for justice in three missing persons cases

A protest was held outside the Gwinnett Justice Center on Friday morning.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Hispanic Alliance Georgia called for justice Friday morning in a protest outside the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center over three recent cases of missing young Hispanic people.

Two of those, involving teenagers, ended in tragedy when they were found deceased last week. Now a family is calling for renewed attention on a third case involving a 24-year-old who hasn't been seen since October.

The protest by the advocacy group was held at 11 a.m.

In the two cases involving teens, one ended with the discovery of the remains of 16-year-old Susana Morales off a highway in Dacula. A since-fired Doraville police officer, 22-year-old Miles Bryant, is now charged with concealing her death by dumping her body into the woods.

in the other case, Rodrigo Floriano Mayen was found dead from a suspected overdose and a 17-year-old is charged with concealing his death.

His mother Francisca Mayen told 11Alive she doesn't have words to describe the tragedy.

"I feel as if my whole world has crumbled around me," she said.

Morales and Floriano Mayen both attended Meadowcreek High School, but their deaths are not considered connected.

The protest Friday now aims to shed more light on the case of 24-year-old Selena Garcia, and highlight how police handle the cases of missing Hispanic people in Gwinnett County.

Morales had been missing for more than six months before she was found, and Garcia has now been missing roughly four months.

The Gwinnett County Police Department told 11Alive there are certain hurdles in investigating an adult's disappearance that aren't there for teenagers.

"If we don't have evidence of a criminal act, an abduction or some other criminal action we can articulate, a lot of times we cannot do things that we would normally do. We cannot just demand phone records or banking records," said Sgt. Jennifer Richter.

Although they haven't completely ruled it out, GCPD said right now there's no evidence of foul play connected to the disappearance of Garcia.