Where is Imani Roberson? | A disturbing discovery in the search for a missing mother of 4

Imani Roberson's torched SUV was found on July 27 in southwest Atlanta, almost 30 miles away from where she was reported missing in Conyers.

CONYERS, Ga. — Authorities made a disturbing discovery on Thursday night in southwest Atlanta. The charred SUV of Imani Roberson was found in a secluded area, almost 30 miles away from her home in Conyers.

The vehicle was found on a property off Camp Creek Parkway near Union Road. The car was towed from the scene but the charred remains are still scattered around on the red dirt including the Mazda logo off Roberson's white SUV.

Roberson's family said the last time they heard from or saw the mother of four was on July 16 after she left her mother's home in Conyers. The two live close by and Roberson was going to run home and pick up a couple of things. Her father said she was in the process of moving in with her mother.

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office originally said the last place Roberson and her SUV were seen was on Plantation Road in Conyers. However, this week they updated the information moving the last place her SUV was seen was off Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta at the City Central apartments.

Roberson's father said this is where the father of her newborn baby lives.

On Friday, Ronald Acklin said his daughter has never disappeared and would not just up and leave after giving birth to her youngest child. He said that on top of her SUV being found so far away and on fire makes them think the worst.

"This is how we know something terrible has happened," Acklin said.

He also shared video from Roberson's neighbor's Ring doorbell. The video is grainy but he said it's what you hear that makes him believe she's no longer alive. In the video, you see an insect flying in front of the camera-- then seconds later you hear a loud noise.

"That was a gunshot from a distance," Acklin explained.

11Alive can't confirm it was a gunshot but in the video, right after the loud noise you see Roberson's SUV back out of the driveway and speed off.

Acklin said that was on July 16 just a short time after Roberson left her mother's home in Conyers.

According to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, the next time the SUV was seen was in southwest Atlanta at the City Central apartments.

Acklin questions if Roberson was in the SUV when it was seen at the complex.