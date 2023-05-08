Live | Body of missing mother of four found; suspect arrested: Rockdale County deputies

The press conference for Imani Roberson is set to begin at 9 a.m., according to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office on August 5.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A body was found and confirmed to be that of a mother of four children from Conyers; according to deputies, an arrest was made Friday night.

The press conference for Imani Roberson is set to begin at 9 a.m., according to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office on August 5. On Wednesday, deputies held a press conference but could not provide any specific details in terms of the investigation.

Also in attendance was the mother of Roberson, Clarine Andujar-White, who described in tears the final night she saw her daughter. Roberson's mother ended her statement by saying she has lost three children in the last ten years before exclaiming, "Please let me bring Imani home."

Roberson went missing on July 16. Her mother, Clarine Andujar-White said Roberson had come over to Andujar-White's home and then left around 5:30 in the evening after they had dinner.

She'd come over with two of her children, but the children stayed behind with their grandmother. Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett said it was Roberson's mom who filed a missing person's report on July 17 after she made several attempts to get in contact with her daughter.

The sheriff said Andujar-White even went to Roberson's house -- which is just two streets away from where she lives -- but didn't find her there.

Authorities eventually found her vehicle in south Fulton County burned.

Roberson is married, and Levett said the mom's four children are ages 11, 9, 3 and the youngest, he believes, is only 1 month old. He explained that it was the oldest two who stayed with their grandmother on the day she went missing. However, the youngest two are also safe.