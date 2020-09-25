Infant missing and endangered from Fulton County

Police are asking for help locating an infant and her mother.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A three-week-old is missing after officials said her mom did not leave her in the custody of the Department of Family and Children Services. City of South Fulton Police Department said the infant is in danger.

Angela Yvonne White, 36, is Israel White’s mom, according to officials. Police are asking for help finding them.

The Department said anyone who knows where either of them are is asked to contact the South Fulton PD Criminal Investigation Division Investigator E. Bullock at (470) 440-9681 and reference case number 2020-013124.