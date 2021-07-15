Mattie's Call | 96-year-old man reported missing in Dunwoody

According to police, Jack Lanier Williamson was last seen around 8 a.m. Thursday.

ATLANTA — Dunwoody Police are asking the public to help them locate a 96-year-old man who suffers from early onset Alzheimer's who went missing Thursday morning.

According to police, Jack Lanier Williamson was last seen around 8 a.m. at his home on Queensborough Drive in Dunwoody.

They said he usually drives a white 2006 Cadillac SRX that has Georgia license plate WER018.

Officers said Williamson is also disabled. His car was last seen headed south on Peachtree Dunwoody Road at Crestline parking just before 3 p.m.