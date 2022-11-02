Teen with seizure disorder missing from Fulton County

Jacqueline Vester has not been seen since October 23.

UNION CITY, Ga. — A teen who has a seizure disorder has been missing for a little over a week from Union City, according to flyers from her family.

Jacqueline Vester, who is 16 years old, was last seen around 1:30 a.m. in Forsyth County, which would be about an hour from where Vester lives. The flyer said she was believed to have left in a small blue car with two other men.

Her family said on the flyer that she was diagnosed with petit mal seizure and could need medical attention. Vester is described on the flyer as around 5 feet tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. Her family said she was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

"Jac, We Love you sooo Much! Please at least contact me and let me know you are Ok," a message from Vester's family reads at the end of the flyer.