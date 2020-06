Jaison DeWayne Arrindell, 41, was reported missing at around 1:15 a.m. on Monday.

ATLANTA — Emory Police need the public's help locating a man, likely on foot, last seen at Emory Hospital off Clifton Road.

The Black male is 5-foot-11 and 180-pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and no shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Arrindell is asked to call 911 or the Emory Police Department at 404-727-6111.