A teenager has gone missing in Clayton County, police say

Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager has gone missing in Jonesboro, and now police are asking the public for help.

Jaliah Mason left her residence at the 300 block of Cheryl Court, according to Clayton County Police -- who responded to the missing person call on March 31.

The 14-year-old is described as being a Black girl with black hair and brown eyes.

She is 5-foot-1 and weighs 125 pounds. Mason was last seen wearing a white tank top, black pants and black Jordan shoes.