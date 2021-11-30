Police plead for public's help as Floyd County man remains missing since September

James Kevin Bradshaw disappeared in Rome, Georgia in September, according to police.

ROME, Ga. — A Floyd County resident has been missing for months. Now police are asking the public for help.

James Kevin Bradshaw has been reported missing, the Rome Police Department said in a press release. Bradshaw was last seen on September 10, 2021 in Rome after being dropped off by family on Branham Ave.

Police believe Bradshaw may have taken a ride with someone to Maple Street at Worsham Street, later going to South McLin Street from Branham Avenue. Bradshaw weighs 180 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans.