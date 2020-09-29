This metro Atlanta man has been missing for 2 weeks. His car was found miles away. Can you help?

He hasn't been seen since Sept. 15.

RUTLEDGE, Ga. — Authorities are using several resources to find a missing 69-year-old man in Morgan County. Now, they are asking residents to check their properties.

James Roland Walker AKA “Skeet” was reported missing out of Henry County on Sept. 15. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said his car was found parked miles away at Rutledge Veteran’s Park.

On Monday, officials from the sheriff’s office searched the geographical areas near the park, including around the fire department and cemetery after his 1989 Buick LeSabre was found.

Volunteers, along with the services of tracking and cadaver dogs, the Georgia State Patrol helicopter and the Dept. of Natural Resources underwater sonar scans are also aiding in the search.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is also asking residents in Rutledge to search their property to include anywhere a person could seek shelter from the weather.

The family reports that Walker is hard of hearing.