CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police need help locating a missing 67-year-old man.

According to police, Calvin James Roundtree left his Freeman Road home on August 27 around noon and hasn't been seen since. Authorities said Roundtreee has dementia and has a history of walking away from his residence.

Police believe he left on foot.

The 67-year-old is 6-foot-1 and weighs about 121 pounds. He has gray hair.

If anyone has any information on Roundtree’s whereabouts, contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

Calvin James Roundtree

Clayton County Police

