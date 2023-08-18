East Point Police 'actively searching' for missing 2-year-old first reported kidnapped in DeKalb

J'Asiah Mitchell's father was arrested for making false statements after DeKalb Police determined a kidnapping did not occur.

EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point Police said in a release Friday morning that they were "actively searching" for a missing 2-year-old who was first reported kidnapped Wednesday night in DeKalb County.

The father of J'Asiah Mitchell was arrested and charged with false statements and false report of a crime after DeKalb Police determined no kidnapping had occurred.

According to East Point Police, the department's detectives are now "actively searching for the missing two-year-old."

"We are following all leads as it pertains to this case. As this case develops we will keep you advised. We are asking anyone with information about this case to contact the East Point Police Department," a statement said.

11Alive reported Thursday that a search had been conducted at an East Point apartment complex. It was unclear what led them there.

Our crew was at the search scene in East Point on Lakeview Place Thursday evening, where authorities -- including game wardens, K-9 officers, drones and police -- were seen searching near the woods and a pond.

In an update Thursday night, our crew spotted at least a dozen investigators and East Point's crime scene unit at J'Asiah's father's apartment complex - a separate location from the earlier search. Investigators were seen bringing out bags of evidence and then placing them in a police vehicle.

Earlier in the day, 11Alive's Cody Alcorn spoke to Asia Mitchell, J'Asiah's mother, from Carrollton, who was in East Point as authorities searched for her 2-year-old son.

"He's a very sweet baby. He's a good baby, he's very smart," she described, adding that she just wants to be reunited with J'Asiah."Just try your best to bring my baby back home safe and just pray that he's OK."