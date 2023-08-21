What we know after weekend search for missing 2-year-old

The case has taken several turns since J'Asiah Mitchell was first reported missing last Wednesday night, setting off search efforts.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A search continued over the weekend and will enter its fifth day on Monday for a two-year-old boy missing out of DeKalb County.

His mom has pleaded for help getting him home safe. "Just try your best to bring my baby back home safe and just pray that he's OK," she told 11Alive last Thursday.

Here's the latest we know from the weekend's search efforts:

J'Asiah Mitchell missing 2-year-old | What we know