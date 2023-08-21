What we know after weekend search for missing 2-year-old

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A search continued over the weekend and will enter its fifth day on Monday for a two-year-old boy missing out of DeKalb County.
The case has taken several turns since J'Asiah Mitchell was first reported missing last Wednesday night, setting off search efforts.
His mom has pleaded for help getting him home safe. "Just try your best to bring my baby back home safe and just pray that he's OK," she told 11Alive last Thursday.
RELATED: Search expands for missing DeKalb 2-year-old after not being found in drained pond, landfill
Here's the latest we know from the weekend's search efforts:
J'Asiah Mitchell missing 2-year-old | What we know
- J'Asiah was first reported kidnapped on Wednesday night, which police determined was a false report: The 2-year-old's father Artavious North, 23, has been arrested and charged for false statements and false report of a crime.
- The report initially suggested an armed robbery: The child was reported kidnapped at this point early Thursday morning, after the report Wednesday night, but police have determined no robbery occurred.
- No suspects have been named: The father's standing within the broader investigation is unclear. Police have not said how they think J'Asiah might have gone missing.
- J'Asiah was last seen in Buzz Lightyear pajamas: That so far has been the only detail about the toddler and the state of things just before he went missing.
- The search spans DeKalb County, East Point and Griffin: Family searched on Saturday around the Aspen Woods Apartments in the Decatur area, where J'Asiah was initially reported missing. Police also spent the weekend at the Elite at Lakeview Apartments in East Point, where they drained a pond - with seemingly nothing turning up. The father had been staying at that East Point complex. A separate landfill in Griffin was also searched, with nothing publicly coming from it.
- Asia Mitchell, the mom, was out searching in Decatur: Her and other family members were going through the woods around the Aspen Woods Apartments. "He's a very sweet baby. He's a good baby, he's very smart," she has said.
- Bags of evidence were taken from the East Point complex Thursday night: It's not clear, though, how any of that evidence might fit into the case.
- Multiple agencies are involved: East Point Police and DeKalb Police are among them, and Georgia's Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division was involved in the draining of the pond.
- What police are saying: "We are following all leads as it pertains to this case. As this case develops we will keep you advised. We are asking anyone with information about this case to contact the East Point Police Department," a statement said.
- What to do if you have information: Authorities ask that you contact 911 or 770-724-7850 or CrimeStoppers at 404-577-TIPS.