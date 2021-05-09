She left home and hasn't been seen since. She has bipolar disorder, PTSD and schizophrenia, police say

Police said she hasn't taken her medication.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police need the public's help locating a 21-year-old woman who has been missing since Saturday morning.

Jasmine Peters suffers from bipolar disorder, PTSD, paranoia and schizophrenia, police said. She left her home off Dorsey Street, her father said.

Peters is a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot and weighs 100 pounds, according to police. She was last seen wearing red and blue jogging pants and orange shoes.