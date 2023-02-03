'Every second is crucial' | Fiancé pleads for authorities to find her partner, his best friend

Jason Nuskool Salter and his best friend and business partner Kenny Guerra have not been seen since Feb. 25, according to police.

EAST POINT, Ga. — Two Fulton County families are begging authorities to help them find two fathers who vanished nearly a week ago.

Jason Nuskool Salter and his best friend and business partner Kenny Guerra have not been seen since Feb. 25, according to a Hapeville Police Department report. The duo runs Rockstar Printing Shop on Old National Highway.

Salter's family, among loved ones, rallied Wednesday, plastering flyers and handing out notices about their disappearance. A day later, Guerra's family is now providing insight and sharing concerns about how the two seemed to vanish.

Guerra's fiancé Ty Manning spoke with 11Alive's Tresia Bowles Thursday, pleading for leads in their partner's case.

"I want them to take it serious," Manning said about authorities' search for her fiancé. "And I want them to move and move quickly because we don't know where they are and we don't have time to waste."

Manning said she last spoke to her fiancé on the evening of Feb. 25. Her last words to him were, "I love you," she said before he planned to meet Salter.

Then he stopped answering his phone, according to Manning.

According to HPD's missing person report for Salter, he was supposed to meet his friend Guerra in East Point. Salter spoke to his brother at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 25. Just before 7 p.m. that night; street cameras captured Salter's car along Campbellton Road.

However, his family says he never came home and stopped answering his family's calls. Less than 24 hours later, Salter's brother reported him missing.

Both men are from Hapeville, the family said, and on Wednesday, Salter's cousin said his vehicle was found in East Point. 11Alive has repeatedly asked authorities for these details and has not heard back.

East Point Police said they're now working with South Fulton Police, Atlanta Police and Hapeville Police on this case.

"Every second is crucial and he is our family," Manning said. "It may be just another case to them but it's our loved one -- and it's our family."

As for Salter, his family said his birthday is next Friday. They hope Guerra will be home with Salter to celebrate his 40th.