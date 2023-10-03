Two local friends disappear, community prays for safe return

Two weeks since Kenny Gara and Jason Salter disappeared, their families and community remain in distress. A birthday gathering prays for their safe return.

EAST POINT, Ga. — Friday was the 40th birthday of one of two missing best friends in Hapeville; their family and friends held a balloon release to honor them and raise attention to their disappearance.

Two weeks have passed since best friends Kenny Gara, and Jason Salter disappeared, leaving their families and community in a state of shock and desperation.

And on Salter's 40th birthday, friends and supporters came together in College Park, dressed in red, his favorite color, to pray for answers and a miracle.

"It wasn't nothing that Jason or Kenny would do for anybody taking a shirt off their back, giving their last dollar," Salter's cousin, Michelle Johnson, said.

The two men were last seen together on Saturday, February 25, and their disappearance has deeply impacted the community.

In 2018, Salter and Gara joined a movement to combat violent crime in the neighborhood surrounding Old National Highway and even pitched in to help the family of a young mother who was gunned down at her own store.

Police have found Salter's car, but there has been no trace of the two men. The community has rallied together to support the families and urge anyone with information to come forward.