ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are looking for a missing 25-year-old man.

According to APD, Jawuan Warren left a residence on Brevard Avenue on August 8 around 5 a.m.

He left in a 2015 blue Toyota Corolla with the Wisconsin license plate 576XNT. APD said Warren's father reported him missing.

Police said he was wearing a white T-shirt and white Nike shorts.