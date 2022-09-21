Gwinnett Police searching for woman with dementia who's been missing 3 days

Jean Jackson-Williams has been missing since Sunday.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County said Wednesday they were searching for a woman with dementia who's been missing three days.

The Gwinnett County Police Department posted on Twitter that Jean Jackson-Williams left home on foot on Sunday and has not been seen or had contact with her family since.

"Gwinnett PD is asking for the public's help in locating Jean Jackson-Williams who left her home on foot on Sept 18," the department wrote. "Her family has not had any contact with her since then. Jean suffers from dementia and was last seen wearing a pink shirt, pink pants, and slide type shoes."

GCPD added that anyone who sees her or has information about where she may be is asked to call investigators at 770-513-5300 or CrimeStoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).