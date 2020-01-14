HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff's Office says it is trying to find a man who's been missing since New Year's Day.

Jebazz Javon Jackson Jr. hasn't been seen in two weeks, according to a notice posted by the sheriff's office to Facebook on Monday night.

The Flowery Branch man was last seen in Gainesville at a family member's residence on Dean Street, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities say he got into a white pickup truck and left around 4 p.m. the afternoon of Jan. 1, and hasn't been seen since.

Jackson is described as 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call Investigator Ayers at 770-533-7187.

Hall County Sheriff's Office

MORE HEADLINES

Teen girl last seen at home in Cherokee County now missing, authorities say

Family seeking answers about South Carolina man a week after his disappearance in Gwinnett County

16-year-old runaway girl missing in Douglas County since early December