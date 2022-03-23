This Hall County man has been missing for weeks, deputies say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been missing in Hall County for weeks, and the local sheriff's office wants help finding him.
Jeffrey Nolan, 54, was last seen on March 8 when he was released from the Hall County Jail, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said. Nolan is 5-foot-9, weighs 160 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair. The sheriff's office said that Nolan is known to have mental health issues, but did not specify his condition.
Anyone with information on Nolan's whereabouts has been asked to contact Investigator Alford at 770-533-7690 or to call 911.