This Hall County man has been missing for weeks, deputies say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been missing in Hall County for weeks, and the local sheriff's office wants help finding him.

Jeffrey Nolan, 54, was last seen on March 8 when he was released from the Hall County Jail, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said. Nolan is 5-foot-9, weighs 160 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair. The sheriff's office said that Nolan is known to have mental health issues, but did not specify his condition.