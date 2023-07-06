Investigators work to find missing Georgia teen before her 18th birthday

Jennifer Daly has been missing since April 2021.

VALDOSTA, Ga. — As a missing Georgia teen approaches her 18th birthday, Valdosta police officers are hoping the public can help bring her home after she's been missing for two years.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is teaming up with police in its renewed search to find Jennifer Daly. She was only 15 years old when she went missing in 2021. The hope is to find her before her birthday next month.

Daly went missing from her Valdosta home on April 30, 2021. Authorities believe that she may have traveled to Hampton, Georgia, but have not detailed a motive for her disappearance.

"On August 19, Jennifer will turn 18, and it is with a heavy heart that the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children acknowledges this significant milestone," a spokesperson with the organization said in a news release.

The NCMEC said it remains optimistic about locating Daly in time for her birthday, especially with its collaboration with the Valdosta Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding Daly or her disappearance is asked to please contact the NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the VPD at 1-229-245-5270.