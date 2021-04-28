Clayton County man with mental disabilities last seen getting on MARTA bus reported missing

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County say a 23-year-old man who suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia has not been seen since he got on a MARTA bus Tuesday.
Jerome Whitaker was seen getting on the bus at the intersection of Highway 85 and Poplar Spring Road.
Whitaker is a Black man who is 5-foot-11 and 230-pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair, police said. He was last seen wearing an all black Nike jogging suit with black and white Nike shoes.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Whitaker is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3747.