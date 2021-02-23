Atlanta police issue Mattie's Call for missing and endangered woman

Police say she is reported to be bipolar and may be in need of medical help.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking for the public's help in locating an missing and endangered woman, they said Tuesday.

Jerrica Powers, 38, of Byram, Mississippi, was reported missing by her family. She was least heard from in Atlanta and may frequent the areas of 120 and 595 Piedmont Avenue, police said.

Powers is described as a Black female last seen wearing a black and green Puma sweat suit with matching shoes.

Police say she is reported to be bipolar and may be in need of medical help.